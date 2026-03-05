'Could be targeted': Concerns as 2nd Iranian ship approaches Lanka  

A second Iranian warship is reportedly heading toward Sri Lanka , just a day after a United States submarine sank the IRIS Dena, an Iranian frigate. The incident resulted in the death of at least 87 sailors. The new vessel is now positioned just outside Sri Lankan territorial waters and has sought permission for an urgent port call.

Safety fears We are doing our utmost to safeguard lives: Minister Sri Lankan Minister Nalinda Jayatissa said they are doing their best to ensure the safety of lives. The new ship has over 100 crew members on board, sources told AFP, afraid they would be targeted the same way a sister ship was sunk on Tuesday night, just off Sri Lanka's southern coast, by the United States. "We are doing our utmost to safeguard lives," Jayatissa said.

Strategic discussions Iran warship positioned outside Sri Lankan territorial waters Per AFP, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called a meeting of senior government and security leaders to discuss Iran's request for the warship to enter Sri Lanka's waters. The vessel is currently positioned just outside Sri Lankan territorial waters, according to officials quoted by AFP. However, no further operational details have been disclosed.

Advertisement