Bangladesh on high alert over Awami League foundation anniversary
What's the story
Bangladesh has issued a nationwide security alert ahead of the founding anniversary of the Awami League, which was once led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The alert comes as authorities fear possible unrest from supporters of the now-disbanded party. The Awami League was disbanded by Muhammad Yunus's interim government after Hasina's ousting on August 5, 2024, during student-led protests known as the July Uprising.
Security measures
Intelligence reports warn of possible unrest
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed warned of possible unrest on June 23, the Awami League's founding anniversary. "We have intelligence information that Awami League may try to create unrest and instability in the country surrounding June 23," he said at a press conference. Law enforcement agencies have been put on high alert and directed to take all necessary measures to prevent any disruption of public order.
Clash fears
Potential clashes with rival political groups
The police headquarters also reportedly warned in an internal communication that Awami League leaders and activists might try to mark the anniversary by hoisting party flags and organizing processions. Such actions could lead to clashes with rival political groups, especially the student-led National Citizen Party. Despite these warnings, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said there is no specific security threat at present, but officers are on high alert.
Unrest preparations
Arrests of Awami League leaders and activists
The Awami League has not made any public announcements about its anniversary plans on official platforms. However, media reports suggest that party activists have been asked to hoist national and party flags at offices and hold flash street processions. In the lead-up to this event, police have arrested at least 103 Awami League leaders and activists across major cities, including Dhaka.
Party history
Political landscape in Bangladesh today
Founded in 1949, the Awami League is Bangladesh's oldest political party and was instrumental in the country's 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan. The political landscape has changed drastically since Hasina's removal from power. The interim administration barred the Awami League from contesting the February elections, which brought the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to power with Tarique Rahman as prime minister.