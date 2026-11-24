Prince William, Kate Middleton's Sandringham estate broken into
What's the story
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Sandringham estate was reportedly broken into on Tuesday. The incident took place at Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom residence gifted to the couple by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present. At the time of the security breach, both William and Middleton were away with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, reported The Sun.
Family absence
Incident being investigated by local police
According to reports, the royal family was at Forest Lodge in Windsor when the break-in occurred.
The incident is being investigated by local police.
The family regularly uses the country estate for school holidays and weekend breaks.
Meanwhile, the breach comes as William met Prime Minister Andy Burnham at Downing Street to discuss "shared priorities" such as homelessness.
India trip
William and Middleton recently visited India for the Earthshot event
William and Middleton recently came to India for a three-day trip focusing on the Earthshot Prize, held in Mumbai.
The annual event, founded by William and now in its sixth year, was hosted by Karan Johar.
The royal couple also visited Dharma Productions, where they were welcomed by Johar, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.