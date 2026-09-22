Sen. Curtis seeks Trump Jr. subpoena over Russian wedding payments
World
Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah is pushing for the Senate Judiciary Committee to subpoena Donald Trump Jr. after reports surfaced that a Russian oligarch helped pay for parts of his wedding.
Curtis sent a letter on Tuesday asking for an investigation into Trump Jr.'s foreign business ties and whether he gained any perks from his connection to President Donald Trump.
Curtis demands equal standards across parties
Curtis says investigations should be fair across the board, pointing out that Hunter Biden, former president Joe Biden's son, has faced similar scrutiny.
Curtis wrote that the American people deserve to know whether Donald Trump Jr.'s foreign business dealings have influenced his decisions and actions, calling for equal standards no matter which party is involved.