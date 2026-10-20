Sen. Marco Rubio calls India a 'refining superpower' in Mumbai
World
The US just called India a "refining superpower," a big nod from Sen. Marco Rubio during his visit to Mumbai.
He highlighted how India's massive oil refineries, especially Reliance's giant facility in Jamnagar, are helping tackle global energy shortages by processing tough-to-handle crude.
Rubio also pointed out that India's oil deals with Venezuela could help fill supply gaps worldwide.
Rubio trip amid Reliance $300bn buzz
Rubio's three-day trip is all about strengthening U.S.-India teamwork in energy, trade, and tech.
There's buzz around Reliance investing in a $300 billion project to build the first new US refinery in 50 years, showing just how important India has become for countries looking for reliable energy partners beyond the usual players.