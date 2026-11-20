Senate approves bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026
The US Senate just passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, aiming to speed up approvals for new energy projects like power plants and data centers.
The bill got a solid 62-33 vote and now heads to the House.
Lawmakers say it's about meeting growing energy needs and hopefully lowering electricity bills.
Industry groups back bill despite concerns
The bill tweaks key environmental rules, which has some groups worried it could mean more fossil fuel projects and less public input.
Democratic senators pushed to add amendments, including one to ban datacenters on public lands, but were blocked by Republicans.
Still, major industry groups are backing the bill, arguing it will cut delays and help keep utility costs down, even as debate continues over its long-term impact.