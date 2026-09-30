Senate rejects request for report on Americans's West Bank deaths
World
The US Senate just narrowly voted down a resolution that called for an official report on Americans killed by Israeli settlers or security forces in the West Bank.
The push for more transparency was led by Sen. Chris Van Hollen.
The vote was tight: 47 senators supported it, 51 were against.
Resolution sought answers amid settler violence
The resolution wanted answers about specific incidents.
This debate also highlights deep political divides over US support for Israel, especially as reports of rising settler violence and thousands of displaced Palestinians continue to surface.