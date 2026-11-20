Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed backs ending US military aid to Israel
Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan's newly elected (and the first Muslim) incoming US senator, is supporting President Trump's plan to stop all US military aid to Israel by the end of the year, a move that follows a deal announced between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.This big shift matches El-Sayed's own foreign policy goals and his support for ending foreign military aid that is unconditional to Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.
El-Sayed backs Medicaid, Medicare for all
El-Sayed says he wants to protect Medicaid from cuts, push for Medicare for All, and challenge the influence of groups like Aipac in Congress.
After a campaign marked by Islamophobic attacks, which voters rejected, he was gratified that Michigan voters stood up against attacks on his name and how he prays.
He's also set to meet Vice President J.D. Vance soon, signaling a new focus on working together in Washington.