El-Sayed says he wants to protect Medicaid from cuts, push for Medicare for All, and challenge the influence of groups like Aipac in Congress.

After a campaign marked by Islamophobic attacks, which voters rejected, he was gratified that Michigan voters stood up against attacks on his name and how he prays.

He's also set to meet Vice President J.D. Vance soon, signaling a new focus on working together in Washington.