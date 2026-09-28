Senator John Kennedy criticizes White House funded ads promoting Trump

Senator John Kennedy is raising eyebrows over the White House's use of public money for ads that promote Donald Trump's agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

He told CBS News on September 27, 2026, that there should be limits on this kind of spending and pointed out he's criticized Kristi Noem for similar moves before.

The ads, labeled as "public service announcements," include one that was created for Trump's 2024 campaign and aired widely, even during a college football game.