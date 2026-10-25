Serbia polls: Aleksandar Vucic challenged by student list movement
World
Big day for Serbia: voters head to the polls as the Student List, a new student-led movement, challenges Aleksandar Vucic's rule.
The group formed after a deadly railway disaster in 2024 and is now taking on the ruling party in what could be its toughest election yet.
Ilija Srdanovic heads student list
Started by students after the Novi Sad tragedy that killed 16 people, the Student List, headed by Ilija Srdanovic, fights for accountability, freedom of speech, and public safety.
They're shaking things up with a non-traditional, leaderless approach and want to move away from old-school politics.
Polls show close race in Serbia
Polls show a close race, meaning real change could be on the horizon for Serbia's government and its future direction, both at home and internationally.