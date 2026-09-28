Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic resigns to run for prime minister
World
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic has resigned so he can run for prime minister in the October 25 elections.
Since he is not allowed a third presidential term, this move helps him stay in the political game.
His decision also comes as protests continue over a tragic 2024 canopy collapse in Novi Sad that shook the country.
Students challenge Aleksandar Vucic's 12-year rule
Vucic's party is up against a fired-up student movement calling for an end to his 12-year run.
While he is highlighting infrastructure and public outreach in his campaign, critics say he used his presidency to boost his party, a claim Vucic denies.
For now, Ana Brnabic is stepping in as acting president until new leaders are chosen.