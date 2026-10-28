Serbia's RTV apologizes on air for bias, acting editor resigns
Radio Television of Vojvodina (RTV), Serbia's public broadcaster, just did something pretty unusual: it went on the air to apologize for being biased in its reporting after President Vucic's alliance lost the recent election.
Anchor Goran Eror openly admitted it had ignored tough questions and only showed one side.
The fallout was quick: RTV's Acting Editor in Chief Nenad Cacic stepped down.
RTV appoints Blazo Popovic amid protests
The apology shook up other pro-government channels such as Informer TV and Pink TV, sparking protests and louder calls for honest reporting.
RTV's independence trade union had previously said the channel lacked independence and often supported the government's position.
To show it is serious about change, RTV brought in Blazo Popovic as his replacement.
Still, Serbia ranks low (104th) on the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, so there is clearly a long way to go for truly free media.