Russia is calling out France for sending military personnel to Ukraine, saying it amounts to "direct participation" in the war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "This is no longer 'support for Ukraine,' but direct participation in the war."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that foreign troops could become "legitimate targets."

France, though, says its people are only there to train Ukrainians and keep equipment like Mirage jets and Caesar howitzers running, not to fight.