Sergey Lavrov accuses France of direct participation in Ukraine war
Russia is calling out France for sending military personnel to Ukraine, saying it amounts to "direct participation" in the war.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "This is no longer 'support for Ukraine,' but direct participation in the war."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned that foreign troops could become "legitimate targets."
France, though, says its people are only there to train Ukrainians and keep equipment like Mirage jets and Caesar howitzers running, not to fight.
Alice Rufo: Operation Volia noncombat units
French Deputy Defense Minister Alice Rufo made it clear, "Since we are not at war with Russia, these, in fact, are not combat units."
These troops are working as part of Operation Volia, which has been active since at least this summer, focusing on specialist missions far from the front lines.