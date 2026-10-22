Seven killed in Ukraine as Russia signals mid November talks
Overnight, attacks killed seven people and injured several more in Ukraine, with Kyiv hit especially hard.
This spike in violence comes right after a meeting between US envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Despite the chaos, Russia has suggested it might return to peace talks with the US and Ukraine by mid-November, a small sign that diplomacy isn't off the table.
Trump hopeful as Kyiv clears debris
US President Donald Trump sounded cautiously hopeful, saying negotiations are "the closest we've been" to ending the conflict.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian crews were out clearing debris from a missile strike on a Kyiv shopping center, a reminder that fighting is still ongoing even as leaders look for a breakthrough.
Both sides seem to be juggling military action and diplomatic moves as everyone waits to see if these talks actually happen.