Seventh young man bailed in suspected RAF Fairford terror probe
World
A seventh young man has been released on bail after being arrested over suspected terror plans near RAF Fairford, a key US Air Force base in the UK
All seven men picked up so far are in their 20s, but none have actually been charged yet.
Evacuations and arrests near RAF Fairford
The whole investigation began when some suspicious vehicles were spotted near the Gloucestershire air base on September 27, leading to evacuations and five initial arrests on suspicion of explosives offenses.
Later, two more suspects, including a dual Iranian-British national, were arrested in Westminster.
The case has drawn extra attention since the US recently pulled bombers from Fairford over unspecified threats, even though UK officials said the base was safe.