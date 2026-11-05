Several flights diverted across Europe after bomb threats 

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to Evreux airport, around 100km west of Paris. The airline confirmed the plane landed safely as a precautionary measure.

In Belgium, a Polish LOT carrier aircraft was also diverted to Brussels's Zaventem airport due to similar threats.

In Prague, Czech police say they were preparing to receive four flights after threats about an "improvised explosive device," but they assessed the "relevance of the threats as low."