7 were killed

Several Indians killed in Dubai after minibus hits broken-down truck

By Chanshimla Varah 10:15 pm Jun 08, 202610:15 pm

What's the story

Several Indian workers were killed on Monday after a minibus collided with a truck in Dubai. Per reports, the truck had stopped in the middle of Emirates Road due to a technical fault. "The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance....rammed into the truck from behind," Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said. He said the collision resulted in seven deaths and nine injuries.