Several Indians killed in Dubai after minibus hits broken-down truck
What's the story
Several Indian workers were killed on Monday after a minibus collided with a truck in Dubai. Per reports, the truck had stopped in the middle of Emirates Road due to a technical fault. "The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance....rammed into the truck from behind," Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said. He said the collision resulted in seven deaths and nine injuries.
Consular assistance
Indian Consulate in Dubai expresses condolences
The Indian Consulate in Dubai has expressed its condolences and is working with local authorities to assist the victims' families. "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers," the consulate said on X. They also confirmed that their officials visited injured Indians in the hospital and are providing all possible support.
Accident investigation
Experts sent to crash site
Brigadier Suwaidan said experts from the Traffic Accident Investigation Section were dispatched to the crash site to inspect and gather precise evidence to determine the exact causes of the crash. "Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow," he said.
Traffic regulations
Dubai Police impose AED 1,000 fine for stopping in middle
After the accident, Brigadier Juma highlighted that stopping in the middle of the road is one of the most dangerous traffic violations. Such actions can lead to severe accidents, fatalities, and serious injuries. Dubai Police impose a fine of AED 1,000 and six traffic points for stopping in the middle of the road. An additional AED 500 fine is applicable for obstructing traffic under Article 98.