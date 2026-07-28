Japan: Multiple deaths reported after 7.1-magnitude earthquake triggers mall explosion
What's the story
Multiple deaths are being reported after a shopping mall collapsed during a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture on Tuesday. According to fire officials, the explosion caused an upper story of the Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town to collapse. Aeon, the mall operator, stated that customers were being evacuated and that the situation was still being assessed.
Damage assessment
Injuries and property damage reported
The quake hit Kyushu island at 4:27pm local time (0727 GMT), triggering tsunami warnings that were later lifted as no tsunami activity was observed.
"We are still assessing the extent of injuries and property damage, but I have been informed that there have already been several injuries," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.
Around 45,000 households lost power due to the quake, although three nuclear reactors in Kumamoto continued to operate normally without any abnormalities detected.
Twitter Post
Video shows explosion
Explosion reported at the Aeon Mall in Kumamoto, Japan, after an earthquake. pic.twitter.com/f7d5UbQA72— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 28, 2026
Damages
Several other buildings were also on fire
The disaster management agency has directed 300,000 people to evacuate to evacuation centers. Takaichi has also announced the deployment of 3,600 soldiers to assist with disaster recovery.
Several other buildings were also on fire or partially collapsed, according to NHK footage, and key highways, including an elevated expressway, showed massive cracks.
Rail and flight services were temporarily suspended.
Historical context
Japan is highly prone to earthquakes
Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone countries, located at the intersection of four tectonic plates along the Pacific Ring of Fire.
The country experiences around 1,500 earthquakes annually and accounts for roughly 18% of global seismic activity.
Kumamoto has witnessed major earthquakes in the past, including a deadly 2016 quake that killed over 270 people and injured thousands.