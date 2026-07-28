Japan: Multiple deaths reported after 7.1-magnitude earthquake triggers mall explosion 

The quake hit Kyushu island at 4:27pm local time (0727 GMT), triggering tsunami warnings that were later lifted as no tsunami activity was observed.

"We are still assessing the extent of injuries and property damage, but I have been informed that there have already been several injuries," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

Around 45,000 households lost power due to the quake, although three nuclear reactors in Kumamoto continued to operate normally without any abnormalities detected.