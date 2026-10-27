Shane Perez killed Angelica Aguirre and himself in Las Cruces
World
A heartbreaking event in Las Cruces, New Mexico, has left five children, ages three to 14, without their parents.
Police say their father, Shane Perez, shot their mother, Angelica Aguirre, before taking his own life at home on October 24.
The children were reportedly present during the incident.
Authorities investigating, children in temporary custody
Authorities are still trying to figure out why this happened.
Aguirre often shared loving family posts online.
For now, the children are staying in the temporary custody of a relative with assistance from New Mexico's Children, Youth, and Families Department as everyone tries to process what's happened.