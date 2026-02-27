'No compromise': Sharif warns as '190' killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes 

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has issued a stern warning to Afghanistan amid escalating tensions and cross-border strikes. "Our forces have the full capability to crush any aggressive ambitions," he said. He said there will be "no compromise on the defense of the beloved homeland and every aggression will be met with a befitting reply." "Pakistan's armed forces are determined not to allow the peace and security of the country to be compromised under any circumstances," he said.

Ceasefire risk Pakistan declares 'open war' Pakistan bombarded Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, and other cities as conflict escalated following earlier attacks by Afghan forces on Pakistani military installations along the shared border. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated his country's "patience has run out" with the Taliban authorities, adding that Pakistan would now wage an "open war." Pakistani officials claimed that their "counter-strikes" on Afghan cities were in response to "unprovoked Afghan attacks," but the Afghan Taliban claimed that they were in response to previous Pakistani strikes.

Casualty claims Pakistan claims airstrikes killed 133 Taliban, TTP fighters Pakistani authorities claimed that their airstrikes destroyed ammunition depots and military installations, killing 133 Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters. Afghan authorities denied any casualties from these strikes and claimed to have launched cross-border attacks in response to earlier Pakistani airstrikes on their territory, targeting military installations along the Durand Line.

Retaliatory actions Afghan Taliban confirm Pakistani strikes, deny casualties Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the Pakistani strikes but said there were no casualties. He also said that Afghan forces had launched "wide-ranging retaliatory operations" against Pakistani military positions in Kandahar and Helmand. The Ministry of National Defence of Afghanistan claimed 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed and several posts captured during these operations, a claim Pakistan has not confirmed.

