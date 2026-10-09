Shehbaz Sharif again backs Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, is once again backing Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Sharif says Trump played a big part in calming things down during a tense military standoff with India back in May 2025, helping both countries reach a ceasefire.
Pakistan even officially nominated Trump for the prize last year, though India credits direct talks for the peace.
Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize
Even with Pakistan's push, the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize went to South African jurist Navi Pillay instead.
For context, last year's winner was Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. She even gifted her medal to Trump at the White House as a gesture, but it technically stayed hers.
Sharif's latest comments just show that Pakistan still values Trump's diplomatic efforts in the region.