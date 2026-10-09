Shehbaz Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, cites pact
World
Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has strongly condemned the recent Houthi rebel attacks on two major airports in Saudi Arabia.
He also made it clear that Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia, highlighting the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed in August by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to team up against outside threats.
Pakistan speeds Saudi-bound troop plans
Following the attacks, Pakistan is speeding up plans to send troops to Saudi Arabia for defensive support, but says it is not involved in any airstrikes against the Houthis in Yemen.
With close ties to both Saudi Arabia and Iran, which backs opposing sides, Pakistan's move is being watched closely as tensions rise across the region.