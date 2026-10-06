Shehbaz Sharif offers talks if PTI ends march to Islamabad
World
Pakistan's prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said he is open to talking with the PTI, but only if they end their protest march toward Islamabad.
He criticized the PTI's protest tactics, warning they could stir up the same kind of political chaos seen in the past.
This offer comes after earlier talks broke down after Sharif alleged that the PTI altered previously agreed-upon matters to deliberately derail the talks.
Sharif warns protests risk Pakistan economy
Sharif also shared his worries about how these ongoing protests might mess with Pakistan's economic comeback.
He pointed out that things like manufacturing and exports have finally started looking up, but warned that more sit-ins and marches could throw off trade and slow down national progress.