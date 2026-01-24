Sheikh Hasina blasts Bangladesh interim regime from Indian exile

In her first public address from India, exiled Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on citizens to rise against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. She accused the Yunus administration of being incapable of conducting free and fair elections. The Awami League, Hasina's party, is barred from contesting in the upcoming general elections on February 12.

Address details Hasina's address highlights concerns over minority safety Hasina's pre-recorded audio message was played at a "Save democracy in Bangladesh" event at the Foreign Correspondents Club. There must be an "ironclad guarantee ensuring the safety of religious minority groups, women and girls, and the most vulnerable in our society," she said. The Awami League chief also called on the United Nations to conduct a "new and truly impartial investigation" into events following her government's fall to promote reconciliation and healing while "rejecting the selfish pursuit of vengeance."

Accusations made Hasina accuses Yunus of conspiracy, demands restoration of democracy Hasina accused Yunus of conspiring to oust her government and called him a "corrupt, power-hungry traitor," adding that Bangladesh had been "plunged into an age of terror" after "Yunus and his anti-state militant accomplices" removed her government through a "meticulously engineered conspiracy." She demanded the restoration of democracy by removing the "illegal Yunus administration." The Awami League leader also called for an end to daily violence and lawlessness in Bangladesh.

