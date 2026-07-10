'May kill me': Sheikh Hasina plans returning home in December
What's the story
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced her plans to return to Bangladesh from exile in India around December. In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old leader said she and senior members of her Awami League party will surrender upon their return. "They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," Hasina said, adding that she would rather die on her own soil.
Political implications
Hasina's return could deepen political rift in Bangladesh
Hasina's return could further deepen the political rift in Bangladesh as the country tries to bring back normalcy after two years of turmoil. Her absence has also strained ties with India, which granted her refuge. Dhaka has repeatedly asked New Delhi for her extradition. However, Hasina said she hasn't consulted any foreign government about her return plans and intends to go back on her own accord.
Exile background
Hasina sentenced to death in absentia
Hasina fled Bangladesh in 2024 after a violent crackdown on a student-led uprising. She was sentenced to death in absentia by the country's war-crimes court for her role in the crackdown, which left around 1,400 dead, according to a United Nations report. Despite these charges, she has denied any wrongdoing from exile and plans to prove her innocence once proceedings start upon her return.
Leadership legacy
Hasina remains a formidable force in Bangladesh politics
Hasina has been a dominant figure in Bangladesh for decades, credited with an economic turnaround but also accused of suppressing dissent. Her long rule saw allegations of dismantling democratic checks and balances, which she denies. Despite these challenges, she is not worried about potential jail time upon her return. "My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil," she was quoted as saying.