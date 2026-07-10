'May kill me': Sheikh Hasina plans returning home in December

Leadership legacy

Hasina remains a formidable force in Bangladesh politics

Hasina has been a dominant figure in Bangladesh for decades, credited with an economic turnaround but also accused of suppressing dissent. Her long rule saw allegations of dismantling democratic checks and balances, which she denies. Despite these challenges, she is not worried about potential jail time upon her return. "My party leaders and workers are being subjected to tremendous repression. If death comes, I want it to come on my own soil," she was quoted as saying.