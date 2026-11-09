No 'passport to terrorist': Dhaka reacts to Sheikh Hasina's request
What's the story
The Bangladeshi government has said the country does not provide "passport to a terrorist" after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested a new one and national identity card (NID) as she prepares to return from India in December. The request was made through a letter from her lawyers at London-based Matrix Chambers to Preeti Rahman, the acting high commissioner at Bangladesh's embassy in Delhi. The lawyers cited the cancellation of Hasina's existing passport and NID by Bangladesh's interim government.
Rejection
Bangladesh doesn't provide passport to terrorist: Humaiun Kobir
However, Bangladesh has rejected Hasina's request for a new passport.
Humaiun Kobir, the state minister for foreign affairs of Bangladesh, told reporters, "She is a fugitive criminal. We have an active extradition treaty with India. We want her handed over."
"Should we treat her like an ordinary commercial traveller and tell her to come and visit her in-laws' residence?" he asked.
Political implications
Planned return could reignite political, legal tensions
Hasina's request for a new passport is seen as a step toward her planned return to Bangladesh, which could reignite political and legal tensions in the country.
She was ousted from power more than two years ago during a deadly uprising and was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's war-crimes tribunal in November 2025.
The tribunal convicted her for ordering a crackdown on the student-led uprising.
Extradition request
Extradition request from Bangladesh
Bangladesh has repeatedly sought Hasina's extradition from India. New Delhi has said the request is being examined through legal channels.
The Awami League party, which was banned after Hasina's removal from office, still has support among sections of the population and a return could sharpen political divisions as opponents demand accountability for the crackdown on protesters.
At the same time, it could improve Bangladesh's strained ties with India, which deteriorated after New Delhi gave her refuge.