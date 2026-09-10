Sheikh Hasina's daughter quits WHO post

In her resignation letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Wazed expressed a loss of trust in his leadership.

She said she was elected to serve the region but was prevented from performing her duties.

"I was elected to the position of Regional Director in order to serve the countries in my region, which I had sincerely done," Wazed said in her resignation letter to Tedros sent late Wednesday.