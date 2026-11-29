Sheikh Hasina says Bangladesh would be under Pakistani military rule
Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh, recently said that without the country's independence, it would still be under Pakistani military rule.
Speaking virtually at the Awami League's Dayamukti event, she reflected on how crucial independence has been for Bangladesh's identity and future.
Hasina has been living in India since August 5, 2024 after political unrest forced her to leave home.
Hasina's Bangladesh return uncertain, extradition sought
Hasina talked about the sacrifices made during the 1971 Liberation War and criticized the current government for allegedly targeting her party members and allowing deaths in custody.
She also raised concerns about detainees being mistreated and pointed to a war veteran's murder as evidence of ongoing attacks against freedom fighters.
Her planned return to Bangladesh this December is uncertain, as authorities are refusing travel documents and pushing for her extradition instead.