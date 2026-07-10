Sheikh Hasina says she'll return to Bangladesh in December 

Party dynamics

Hasina says authorities keen on bringing her back

Hasina said authorities in Dhaka are keen on bringing her back and have been sending letters to India for her extradition. Dhaka authorities "want to take me back, they are repeatedly sending letters to India seeking to have me sent back," she said. "I will go myself," she asserted. However, India's foreign ministry said in April it was considering Bangladesh's request for her extradition and that it wanted to "engage constructively with the new government and further strengthen bilateral ties."