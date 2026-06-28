Death penalty can't stop me from returning to Bangladesh: Hasina
What's the story
Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has vowed to return to her home country this year, despite facing a death penalty. In an exclusive email interview with NDTV, she said her return is not about personal ambition but about restoring democracy and the rule of law in Bangladesh. "The verdict against me is not justice," she said, calling it part of a politically motivated process.
Government criticism
Hasina slams treatment under current government
Hasina has also slammed the present government for its treatment of minorities and suppression of political dissent. She said any attack on minorities is an attack on Bangladesh's independence. The Awami League, her party, which is currently banned, was founded 77 years ago and remains a "force" in her eyes. Despite the ban and numerous cases against its leaders, she believes the party still has public support.
Future plans
Vision for Bangladesh rooted in my father's dream
Hasina stated her vision for Bangladesh is rooted in her father's dream of a "Sonar Bangla" or Golden Bengal. She stressed that the Awami League is not just an organization but a force tied to the history and identity of the Bengali nation. Despite being in exile, she continues to work for human rights and democracy in Bangladesh, following developments closely and trying to present them before the international community.
Minority focus
On attacks on minorities, personal life
In her interview, Hasina also spoke about the attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh. She said these attacks are not just against one community but against the spirit of Bangladesh's independence. "A state fails when a citizen lives in fear because of his or her religious identity," she was quoted as saying. On a personal note, Hasina said she has had no personal life for a long time as she has dedicated her life to serving the people of Bangladesh.