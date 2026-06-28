Death penalty can't stop me from returning to Bangladesh: Hasina

Minority focus

On attacks on minorities, personal life

In her interview, Hasina also spoke about the attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh. She said these attacks are not just against one community but against the spirit of Bangladesh's independence. "A state fails when a citizen lives in fear because of his or her religious identity," she was quoted as saying. On a personal note, Hasina said she has had no personal life for a long time as she has dedicated her life to serving the people of Bangladesh.