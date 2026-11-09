Sheikh Hasina seeks passport, national ID to return, BNP rejects
World
Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 following a deadly uprising, now wants her passport and national ID back so she can return home from India.
The ruling BNP isn't buying it. They're calling her request a "political stunt" and say it's just stirring up more instability.
Khsirul Kabir Khokon rejects Hasina comeback
BNP leader Khsirul Kabir Khokon claims people have rejected Hasina because of "crimes against humanity" during her time in power.
He insists there's a national consensus against her comeback and praises Tarique Rahman for keeping things stable.
According to the BNP, Hasina's political days are over and the country has moved forward without her.