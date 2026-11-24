Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh on December 16
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's former prime minister, says she'll return home on December 16, Bangladesh's Victory Day.
After over two years in exile in India, she's asked the government to arrange a Biman flight for her trip back.
Hasina faces party ban, death sentence
Hasina's comeback could stir up political tensions since her party is currently banned.
She also faces a death sentence in absentia tied to a violent crackdown on student protests, a charge she denies.
Her spokesperson said it is the government's responsibility to ensure her return, highlighting the challenges that await her.