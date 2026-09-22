Sheikh Hasina vows return to Bangladesh despite death sentence
World
Sheikh Hasina, former prime minister of Bangladesh, says she plans to head back home by December 2026, even though she was given a death sentence last year that she calls "unjust."
In a chat with NDTV, Hasina insisted on her right to return peacefully and said she's ready to face prison if it comes to that.
She also criticized the current government as "unconstitutional" and motivated by revenge.
Sheikh Hasina seeks Awami League revival
Hasina wants to revive her Awami League party and keep her father's legacy alive, all while pushing for real democracy in Bangladesh.
She's also urging for fair trials and smarter antiterrorism efforts that don't take away people's rights.
Looking ahead, she hopes for more teamwork across South Asia against extremism.