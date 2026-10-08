Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud arrested after alleged Mall of America plot
World
An 18-year-old named Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud was arrested after allegedly planning a mass shooting at the Mall of America.
The FBI says he tried to buy an AK-47 and ammunition from an undercover agent, with plans to target an event and kill dozens.
He is now in custody, and his lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mohamud planned attack at Hmong Arts
Mohamud's communications on messaging platforms said he wanted to 30 to 60 people at the mall and mentioned targeting its Jewish owners.
Investigators say he was inspired by extremist groups and had planned his attack for October 24 during a Hmong Arts Celebration.