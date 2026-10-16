Ships keep transiting Strait of Hormuz driven by energy demand

Even after a recent ship sinking and another vessel getting hit, ships are still moving through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for oil and gas heading to Asia.

Turns out, the world's demand for energy is so high that some operators aren't backing down, even with the risks.

As Collin Koh, a senior fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, puts it, "I don't see in the short term, that Singapore flagged ships or Singapore shipping companies would necessarily avoid taking the transit if there is an opportunity."