Shivon Zilis announces separation from Elon Musk on X

Shivon Zilis, Neuralink executive and mother of four of Elon Musk's kids, just announced on X that she and Musk have separated.

She shared, "It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning," but added that she was grateful to have shown Musk "how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness," and hoped they could remain "great friends and coparents."