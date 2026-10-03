Shivon Zilis announces separation from Elon Musk on X
World
Shivon Zilis, Neuralink executive and mother of four of Elon Musk's kids, just announced on X that she and Musk have separated.
She shared, "It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning," but added that she was grateful to have shown Musk "how it feels to be deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness," and hoped they could remain "great friends and coparents."
Zilis worked at Neuralink and OpenAI
Zilis isn't just known for her relationship with Musk: she's played big roles at Neuralink and OpenAI.
She was even present at major events like a meeting with India's Prime Minister Modi last year.
Her sudden announcement came rather suddenly for many who saw her as a key part of both Musk's work life and personal world.