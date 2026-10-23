Shooting at Hebron checkpoint wounds 5 Israelis, attackers killed
Five Israelis were hurt in a shooting at a Hebron checkpoint on Friday, just days before Israel's national elections.
Two victims remained in critical condition, and another victim, a man in his 20s, was in a "very serious condition," first responders said.
The attackers exchanged fire with Israeli forces and were killed by Israeli forces after an exchange of gunfire.
Assailants armed with handgun and rifle
The assailants, armed with both a handgun and an automatic rifle, were confirmed dead at the scene.
This attack has added to the already tense atmosphere between Israelis and Palestinians.
With elections coming up on October 27, leaders like National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir are calling for action against the Palestinian Authority, even though there is no evidence it was involved, making the political climate even more charged.