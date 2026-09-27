Shooting in Green Hill, Central Kingstown kills 4, several injured
World
A shooting in Green Hill community in Central Kingstown left four people dead and several others hurt on Friday.
Police found victims both on the street and nearby, while four injured were rushed to the hospital. Two have since been released, but two are still being treated.
No one has been arrested yet.
Authorities increase patrols amid gang violence
Police are still figuring out why this happened, as authorities are confronting gang violence and retaliatory attacks involving rival groups.
Authorities maintained that they were stepping up their response following the violence, including increased patrols, searches and greater intelligence sharing among police units.
He also urged young people to steer clear of gangs, reminding everyone that "Violence has no part in our society."