Trump-Xi summit: 'Should be partners, not opponents,' Xi tells Trump 

United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began their high-stakes summit in Beijing on Thursday. The meeting, which will continue till Friday, will focus on improving bilateral relations between the two nations, the Iran war and the Taiwan issue. In his opening remarks, Trump expressed optimism about their relationship, saying it would be "better than ever before," while Xi told Trump their countries should be "partners rather than opponents."

Xi Trump calls Xi 'great leader' Trump also called Xi a "great leader" and spoke of a "fantastic future" with China. Trump said he has brought along "the best [business leaders] in the world" on this trip, including top American CEOs like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang andElon Musk. He hopes to discuss trade and agreements for China to purchase more agricultural products and passenger planes. The US leader also referred to past difficulties in his relationship with Xi, including two trade wars and tensions over Taiwan.

Historical tensions Xi raises concerns about the 'Thucydides Trap' In his remarks, Xi called for "cooperation" instead of "confrontation" between China and the US. He stressed the importance of stable China-US relations amid global uncertainty. The Chinese president said, "The whole world is watching our meeting. Currently, a transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent." He also raised questions about whether the US and China could overcome the "Thucydides trap" and create a new paradigm of relations.

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Trap Trump to visit the Temple of Heaven "Thucydides Trap" is a term used to describe the historical tendency for conflict between a rising power and an established one. The term was popularized by Harvard professor Graham Allison. Allison told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" that he expects the trade truce reached during their last meeting in South Korea to become a formal agreement. Trump is scheduled to visit the Temple of Heaven historical landmark in the afternoon and attend a state dinner in the evening.

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