Silicon Valley AI professionals hire Amy Andersen's luxury Linx Dating
World
Forget swiping: Silicon Valley's wealthy AI professionals are turning to luxury matchmaking instead.
Linx Dating, run by Amy Andersen, searches for potential partners through social events, online platforms and a private database of around 25,000 singles, with fees reaching up to ₹5 crore.
As dating apps lose their spark, even young techies are looking for more personal ways to find real connections.
Bespoke matchmaking gains traction in tech
Andersen's approach goes beyond just introductions: clients get image consulting and coaching too, all tailored for busy lives in tech.
With other bespoke services like AWM Love also gaining traction, it's clear that personalized matchmaking is becoming the go-to choice for those who want something more meaningful than algorithms can offer.