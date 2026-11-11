Singapore Airlines flight diverts to Rockhampton after cabin smoke
A Singapore Airlines flight from Brisbane to Singapore had to make an unexpected stop in Rockhampton, Australia, on Wednesday after smoke was spotted in the cabin.
Thankfully, everyone landed safely and got off the plane without any problems.
Singapore Airlines aided passengers, investigation underway
The airline stepped up right away, handing out refreshments and helping people rebook their journeys.
Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to figure out what caused the smoke.