Singapore faces world's worst air quality from Indonesian fires
World
Singapore is dealing with its worst air quality in the world, thanks to thick haze drifting in from Indonesian agricultural land-clearing fires.
The pollution has hit "very unhealthy" levels, making it tough for people to go about their day and raising serious health and logistical concerns ahead of the annual Formula One Grand Prix weekend.
Batu Pahat closes roughly 200 centers
Malaysia has already closed roughly 200 schools, kindergartens, and daycare centers in Batu Pahat, in the southern state of Johor, and more could follow if things do not clear up.
Kuala Lumpur also saw a spike in pollution, leading to health warnings for locals.
With dry weather sticking around, everyone is bracing for this haze to linger. It is sparking fresh tensions over Indonesia's burning practices.