Singapore pilots FirstDate for public-sector employees aged 21 to 35
Singapore is trying something new to tackle its falling birth rate: a dating app called FirstDate, made just for public-sector employees aged 21 to 35.
Launched as a pilot this month, the app matches users based on shared interests and values, aiming to help people find real connections instead of endless swiping.
FirstDate uses Gale-Shapley matching algorithm
FirstDate uses the Gale-Shapley stable marriage algorithm to pair up users thoughtfully and avoid swipe fatigue.
Once matched, you have three days to accept a date, with built-in date quests that make starting conversations less awkward.
It's Singapore's latest move after years of declining births (last year saw fewer than 30,000 babies born and the fertility rate was just 0.87 per woman), hoping tech can spark more meaningful relationships among Singapore's public officials aged 21 to 35.