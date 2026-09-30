Singapore tightens fines for disruptive behavior on busses and trains
World
Singapore is rolling out stricter fines for anyone causing trouble on busses or trains: think playing loud music, hogging seats, or sneaking snacks.
Get caught and you could pay up to 500 Singapore dollars (about $560), while bigger offenses might cost as much as 5,000 Singapore dollars (roughly $5,500).
The Land Transport Authority says it's all about keeping rides smooth and respectful for everyone.
Singapore expands subway conduct rules
These rules expand on earlier subway guidelines and come as more cities worldwide, like London and Beijing, crack down on disruptive commuters.
With millions of tourists visiting Singapore each year, officials want both locals and visitors to help keep public spaces friendly and orderly.