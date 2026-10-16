Singapore's unhealthy haze from Indonesian wildfires prompts potential legal action
Singapore is dealing with thick haze from Indonesian wildfires, pushing air quality into the unhealthy zone and even causing 16 flights to be diverted at Seletar Airport.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has warned that companies linked to these fires could face legal action under Singapore's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act.
Outdoor activities suspended, Malaysia offers help
Certain outdoor experiences that involve prolonged exposure to the outdoors have been temporarily suspended, and masks being handed out, the haze is making everyday life tough for many in Singapore, and Malaysia is feeling it too.
Malaysia's second finance minister has called for an ASEAN-led solution and offered help like water bombers.
Singapore says it is working closely with Indonesia and other countries to tackle both the health and environmental fallout together.