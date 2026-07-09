IRGC warns US against further actions

Sirens sound in Gulf states as US-Iran strikes intensify

By Chanshimla Varah 10:40 am Jul 09, 202610:40 am

What's the story

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for missile strikes on Gulf states, claiming to have targeted two US military bases in Bahrain and another two in Kuwait. The strikes were in retaliation for American attacks on southern Iran earlier on Thursday. Sirens were heard twice in Bahrain and once in Kuwait as air defenses responded to rocket and drone attacks. The defense ministry of Kuwait confirmed that its air defenses were engaged against these threats.