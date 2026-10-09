Sivarasa Anojan sentenced to death in Saudi over Facebook comment
A Sri Lankan Hindu migrant worker from Kalmunai, Sivarasa Anojan, has been sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia for a Facebook comment about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.
His original five-year prison term and hefty fine were increased to a death sentence after prosecutors pushed for stricter punishment under sharia law.
Sri Lanka seeks clemency for Anojan
The case began after a religious argument back home in Sri Lanka, eventually leading to Anojan's arrest abroad.
The harsh sentence has sparked outrage and worry about Saudi Arabia's tough rules on online speech.
Back in Sri Lanka, people are rallying for his return while the government promises to fight for a pardon: President Dissanayake and a legal team are preparing an appeal, with a parliamentary group set to deliver a clemency request in person.