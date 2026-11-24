6 killed in powerful explosion at hotpot restaurant in Vietnam
What's the story
Six people were killed and another 10 were injured in a large explosion at a hotpot restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday morning. The blast occurred at 8:00am (local time) in the Dong Da district, tearing through the eatery and causing extensive damage to neighboring buildings. The force of the explosion was so strong that it partially collapsed the single-story building housing the restaurant on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street.
Damage assessment
Nearby houses and apartments also affected
Corrugated metal roofs and awnings were also brought down by the blast.
About 10 houses within a 15-meter radius were damaged, with debris scattered over more than 20 meters of road.
Police said investigations into the cause of the explosion were ongoing but suspected to be linked to a gas leak.
One victim died after being struck by flying debris. Preliminary reports indicated that he had been walking past the restaurant when the blast occurred.
Rescue efforts
Gas leak suspected behind explosion
Emergency rescue teams have been deployed to the scene to assist victims and search for possible survivors under the rubble.
The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Authorities are evacuating residents from nearby buildings that are structurally unsafe due to the explosion's impact.
The explosion came less than a two weeks after a gas cylinder blast caused a building to collapse in Ho Chi Minh City on 13 November, killing two people and injuring 12 others.