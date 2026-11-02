Six Indian tourists airlifted to Dolpa district after Shey-Phoksundo snowfall
World
Six Indian tourists, four men and two women, were rescued on Monday after being stranded by heavy snowfall in Nepal's Shey-Phoksundo National Park.
They were airlifted out and are now safe, receiving treatment in Dolpa District.
Tourists entered Dho without permits
The group had entered the Dho area despite local warnings about dangerous weather and didn't have the required permits.
Bad weather delayed initial rescue attempts, but they were finally found at Numla and Wagla passes while heading back from Shey Phoksundo Lake.
Follow travel advisories before Himalayan treks
This incident highlights why it's so important to follow travel advisories and get proper permits before trekking in risky conditions, especially in places like the Himalayas.