Six-year-old girl from China breaks Rubik's Cube world record

Yunzhi, who goes by the nickname "Zhizhi," is the first female speedcuber to average under 4.5 seconds.

A video shared by state broadcaster CCTV shows her skillfully manipulating a Rubik's Cube while wearing a red gingham bow on her head.

After solving the puzzle, she places it down on the table, claps her hands, and pumps a fist in celebration of her achievement.